Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,067 shares of company stock worth $4,097,248. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

