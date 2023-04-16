Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of Worley stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Worley has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

