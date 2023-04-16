Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) & Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Head-To-Head Review

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) and Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcel Energy and Drax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy N/A N/A N/A Drax Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Xcel Energy and Drax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Drax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and Drax Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $15.31 billion 2.52 $1.74 billion $3.17 22.13 Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.95

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.