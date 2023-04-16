Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Shares of XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Xcelerate Company Profile
