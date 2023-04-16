Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Shares of XCRT opened at $0.04 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

