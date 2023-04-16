Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading

