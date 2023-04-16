XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

XPAX opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. XPAC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of XPAC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

