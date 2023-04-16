Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

