Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,459,100 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,591.0 days.
Yamada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Yamada has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Yamada Company Profile
