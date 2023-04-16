Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,459,100 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,591.0 days.

Yamada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Yamada has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get Yamada alerts:

Yamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.