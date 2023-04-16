Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.