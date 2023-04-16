Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

