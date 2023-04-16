Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MAT stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 174.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 423,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at $35,094,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

