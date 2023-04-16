Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.79.

CNQ opened at C$82.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$76.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market cap of C$91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total value of C$1,134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,989,362.05. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,989,362.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

