Zacks Research Comments on Autoliv, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $91.87 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Lancaster Investment Management increased its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 573,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

