Zacks Research Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Shares of HCA opened at $273.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.