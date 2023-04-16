Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

