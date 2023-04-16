Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Update

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Zentek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zentek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentek Price Performance

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Zentek has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.77.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

