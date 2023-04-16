Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $36.22 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

