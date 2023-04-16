Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $36.22 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zijin Mining Group (ZIJMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.