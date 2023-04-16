Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

