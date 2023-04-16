Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

