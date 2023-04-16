Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Shares of ZION opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

