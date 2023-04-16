Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

ZURVY opened at $47.11 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

