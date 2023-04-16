Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Zynex has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 183.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.