10,526 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 874,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.08 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.