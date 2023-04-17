12,321 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

MTSI stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $215,377.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $215,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,550.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,622,397. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

