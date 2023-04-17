1,247 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

