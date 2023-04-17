1,724 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.48.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

