176,643 Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFMT opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 300,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,930,354.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

