18,294 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after acquiring an additional 845,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $7,838,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

