1,859 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.