1,859 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
