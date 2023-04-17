22,692 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

