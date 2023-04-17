29,713 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.