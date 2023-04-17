4,134 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

