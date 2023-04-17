6,972 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 122,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $11,938,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.53.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.