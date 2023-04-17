7,752 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 349,552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 314,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Relx by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 292,228 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.17) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

