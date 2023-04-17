8,995 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

