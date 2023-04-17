9,381 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 685.4% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $65.37 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

