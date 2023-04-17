Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 514,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,509,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

