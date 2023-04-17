Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

