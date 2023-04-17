AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of -0.11.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

