ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,819,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,991.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

