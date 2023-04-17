ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,819,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,991.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
