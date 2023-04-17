Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.36 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.