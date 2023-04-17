Absolute Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,468,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $394.31.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
