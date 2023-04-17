Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1,028.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after buying an additional 523,094 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

