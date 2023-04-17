Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

