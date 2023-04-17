Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 847 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

