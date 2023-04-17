Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.