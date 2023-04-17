Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acreage Trading Down 12.7 %

OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

