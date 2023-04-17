Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.38 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

