AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AerSale by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

AerSale Price Performance

About AerSale

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $890.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

