AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

